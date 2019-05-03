KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: KKR win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score: Kings XI Punjab will look to extend their stay in the tournament when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in their backyard on Friday. Both the teams are currently placed at the bottom half of the table and need a win to survive.

For KXIP, the pressure is double since they have a negative Net Run Rate at the moment, and they need to pull off big wins to move to the positive side of things. KKR, who would be entering on the back of a massive 34-run win over Mumbai Indians, would hope their batsmen can do wonders yet again.

IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

