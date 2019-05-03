KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: KKR win toss, elect to bowl

KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: KKR win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kxip-vs-kkr-ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-today-match-kings-xi-punjab-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-live-score-streaming-5709399/
IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score: Kings XI Punjab will look to extend their stay in the tournament when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in their backyard on Friday. Both the teams are currently placed at the bottom half of the table and need a win to survive.
For KXIP, the pressure is double since they have a negative Net Run Rate at the moment, and they need to pull off big wins to move to the positive side of things. KKR, who would be entering on the back of a massive 34-run win over Mumbai Indians, would hope their batsmen can do wonders yet again.
IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Skippers speak
Karthik: We're going to bowl first. After a long time I won the toss so I was a bit confused as to what I should be doing, but they say there is a bit of dew out there. You have to control what you can control and I don't think you should be thinking too far ahead. We're playing with the same team.
Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Simran Singh(w), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye
Pre-match talk
"We are only worried about what we can do ... And that's to win the next two games and more importantly win tomorrow to set us up for the last game. We are not worried about the other games, we have no control over it. We have played really well and have had some time off from the last game so the boys are fresh and ready to go" - Jacques Kallis, KKR head coach.
"There is no issue around lifting the spirit of the team (after a big defeat in the last game). We have still got a chance in this competition. But first of all we need to play some better cricket. There is no point looking at the points table and thinking about what's happened in the past" - Mike Hesson, KXIP head coach.
KXIP Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller/Sam Curran, Simran Singh(w)/Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Andrew Tye
KKR Predicted Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are vying for survival at the moment, placed at the bottom half of the tournament. Three playoffs spots are gone and three teams are in contention for the remaining spot in the top four. Who will it be?
IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score:
Kings XI Punjab Squad: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Simran Singh (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Moises Henriques, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly
