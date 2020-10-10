KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Punjab look to halt four-match losing streak

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR and CSK vs RCB LIVE: It's a second week of double headers in IPL 2020. (FILE)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR, CSK vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to witness its second week of doubleheaders with Kings XI Punjab [KXIP full squad] locking horns with Kolkata Knight Riders [KKR full squad] in the first match of the day and 24th of the season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

While in the second match today, Dhoni’s CSK [Chennai Super Kings full squad] are facing Kohli’s RCB [Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad]. The KL Rahul-led KXIP have lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) so far. While KKR will be out to continue their winning run. They lost their season opener against MI, they went on to register three wins in their next four games, beating SRH, RR and CSK.

The CSK will square off with RCB in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League clash with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. Though the Kohli-led team faltered in the subsequent match against Delhi Capitals, they will look for an improved performance against CSK.

Probable XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Prabhsimran Singh/Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh/M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann/Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chaha