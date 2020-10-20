KXIP vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Confident Punjab take on mighty Delhi

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals are clearly the team to beat in the tournament. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After a super-over win over mighty Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab [KXIP full squad] have another giant task today when they take on the table-toppers Delhi Capitals [DC full squad].

Having lost two tight games they should have won at the start of the season, KXIP managed to get on the right side of the results in the last couple of games, although it was too close for comfort by their own admission.

Needing seven off the last two overs with nine wickets in hand, they should have wrapped the game against RCB much before the last ball and even in the IPL’s first double Super Over against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night, the KL Rahul-led side could have closed it out in regulation time.

Delhi are clearly the team to beat in the tournament and have gained in confidence with a close win against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday night. While Prithvi Shaw needs to be back among the runs after a couple of ducks, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan elevating his game bodes well for the team that has won seven out of the nine matches it has played.

Probable XIs:

KXIP: KL Rahul (C,wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje