IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Score Updates: Kings XI look to stage upset against Capitals

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Beating Shreyas Iyer’s resilient DC will be a tough task for KXIP, but KL Rahul will be out for blood in Dubai considering their Super Over defeat earlier in the season.
Punjab have had their share of ups and downs in the tournament so far, but they will be confident after their two straight wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Delhi will aim to seal a play-off spot with their eighth win of the season.
For Delhi Capitals, young opener Prithvi Shaw needs to be back among the runs after a couple of ducks, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan elevating his game bodes well for the team that has won seven out of the nine matches it has played.
Axar Patel has shown his utility not just with the ball but also with the bat. His three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja helped Delhi get over the line in the final over finish against CSK.
Meanwhile, with an envious bowling line-up, Delhi have shown they can defend even below-par totals.
But playing in the absence of an injured Rishabh Pant, time is running out for Ajinkya Rahane to make an impact.
For Delhi Capitals, young opener Prithvi Shaw needs to be back among the runs after a couple of ducks, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan elevating his game bodes well for the team that has won seven out of the nine matches it has played.
Axar Patel has shown his utility not just with the ball but also with the bat. His three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja helped Delhi get over the line in the final over finish against CSK.
Meanwhile, with an envious bowling line-up, Delhi have shown they can defend even below-par totals.
But playing in the absence of an injured Rishabh Pant, time is running out for Ajinkya Rahane to make an impact.
On a positive note, the successful return of Chris Gayle has reduced the burden on the shoulders of the star openers, especially allowing Rahul to play more freely.
Nicholas Pooran has shown his lethalness time.
Death bowing and the form of star player Glenn Maxwell in a shaky middle-order remain a concern for a team that needs to win its remaining five games to make the play-offs.
The fact that KXIP have struggled this season despite having tournament’s top two run-getters in openers Rahul (525) and Mayank Agarwal (393) best sums up their erratic run.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. While Kings XI are placed second-last on the points table, but the team is enjoying some good form of late. The KL Rahul-led Punjab unit will enter the competition on the back of two wins and would look to script their third win in a row tonight.
Meanwhile, Delhi are comfortably placed on the top position of the points table and a win tonight will help them become the first side to book a play-off berth. Stay tuned for all updates from the contest!