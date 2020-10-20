IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Score Updates: Kings XI look to stage upset against Capitals

What's the mood in Delhi Capitals camp?

For Delhi Capitals, young opener Prithvi Shaw needs to be back among the runs after a couple of ducks, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan elevating his game bodes well for the team that has won seven out of the nine matches it has played.

Axar Patel has shown his utility not just with the ball but also with the bat. His three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja helped Delhi get over the line in the final over finish against CSK.

Meanwhile, with an envious bowling line-up, Delhi have shown they can defend even below-par totals.

But playing in the absence of an injured Rishabh Pant, time is running out for Ajinkya Rahane to make an impact.