IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2020 KXIP vs DC Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will face the mighty Delhi Capitals (DC) hoping to exact revenge for their last Super Over encounter in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on Tuesday.

KXIP’s Super Over-filled victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians has given them some much needed hopes of qualifying for a play-off spot. DC, on the other hand, have been almost flawless with their displays with both bat and ball. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are on top with 14 points from nine games and a win will see them become the first team to seal their spot in the play-offs. In the two teams’ previous encounter, Delhi got the better of Punjab in the first Super Over of the season.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC begin?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC take place?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs DC will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

