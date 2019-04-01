KXIP vs DC, IPL 2019 Match 13 Live Streaming: When is Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals? Which TV channel will show KXIP vs DC?

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: With Kagiso Rabada’s yorker being the talk of the town, it will be interesting to see how the Delhi Capitals pacer counters the hard-hitting Kings XI Punjab batsmen when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Mohali on Monday.

Rabada helped the Capitals defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history after the scores were tied at 185 in the allotted 20 overs each. Both sides are riding high on confidence having won their respective matches on Saturday with KXIP beating Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season.

When is KXIP vs DC in Indian Premier League?

KXIP vs DC match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Monday, April 1, 2019. It is the 13th match of the tournament.

Where is KXIP vs DC Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs DC in Indian Premier League will be played at Punjab Cricket Association’s IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time is KXIP vs DC Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs DC match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KXIP vs DC Indian Premier League match?

KXIP vs DC match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KXIP vs DC?

KXIP vs DC match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.