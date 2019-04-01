IPL 2019 Live Match Score, KXIP vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win the toss, elect to bowl first

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Score: KXIP will be hoping that their batsmen carry on the momentum. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals come into Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2019 season on the back of wins at home. KXIP beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets and DC triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Both teams have won two and lost one from three games and a win tonight could propel them to top of the IPL points table.

In their previous outing, KL Rahul found form to score 71 from 57 balls to steer KXIP to 177 run target. In the capital, however, things went past midnight with DC beating KKR in the Super Over – the first of the season. IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI

KL Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Team news

Delhi Capitals have replaced Amit Mishra with Avesh Khan. Kings XI Punjab are without Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye for this match. Big blows for them even before the match begins. 

Hello and welcome!

Two teams that are coming in with all sorts of momentum and one of whom will have to be stopped today. First things first, the toss, which Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Delhi Capitals XI: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Colin Ingram, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hanuma Vihari, 7 Chris Morris, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Kagiso Rabada

