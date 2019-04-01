IPL 2019 Live Match Score, KXIP vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals come into Match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2019 season on the back of wins at home. KXIP beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets and DC triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Both teams have won two and lost one from three games and a win tonight could propel them to top of the IPL points table.

In their previous outing, KL Rahul found form to score 71 from 57 balls to steer KXIP to 177 run target. In the capital, however, things went past midnight with DC beating KKR in the Super Over – the first of the season. IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.