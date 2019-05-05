Toggle Menu
KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: CSK look to maintain pole position against KXIP

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab will play for pride when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the first match on Sunday. The second tie of the day is a crucial encounter as a win at the Wankhede Stadium tonight will ensure Kolkata Knight Riders a play-off berth.

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Playing 11 LIVE: CSK players Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja during a training session ahead of their match against KXIP. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After being knocked out of the play-off race, Kings XI Punjab will play for pride when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the first match on Sunday. MS Dhoni-led CSK have so far been the most formidable side in the ongoing edition and will look to enter the playoffs scenario by securing big win in their final league match. After crushing Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair in their previous encounter, the Chennai unit are placed at the pole position in the points table with 18 points in 13 matches. The match will start at 04.00 pm.

The second tie of the day will be crucial as a win at the Wankhede Stadium tonight will ensure Kolkata Knight Riders a play-off berth. However, dismantling a powerful Mumbai Indians unit at their own backyard will be an uphill task but KKR’s Andre Russell has been ruthless in many occasions this season and today the franchise will count on their most lethal weapon. The match will start at 08.00 pm.

Stephen Fleming says CSK firmly fixed on winning

It depends what happens today. So try to see facts. If results (of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals) go our way today, then we can have a look at some options. But right now we are firmly fixed on winning tomorrow’s game and playing well. You don’t want to over-complicate things, we have been in this position a number of times. We are very focussed on how we can win tomorrow: CSK coach Stephen Fleming ahead of their clash against KXIP. [READ MORE] 

KXIP vs CSK: Chennai look to maintain pole position, KXIP to play for pride

Already assured of a playoff berth, table toppers Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI Punjab in their last IPL group league encounter on Sunday. [PREVIEW] 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai, who stand at the top of the points table, have already made it to the next round and will hope for a big win ahead of their play-off battle. KXIP, on the other hand, will play for pride as they too have nothing to lose. 

The second match of the day will be crucial as the results will clearly affect two teams in their bid to secure a play-off berth. A win will automatically cancel out Sunrisers Hyderabad play-off spot but if Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders the net run-rate factor will come into play. Enjoy a hot summer Sunday and stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES related to IPL and other important cricketing events. 

PROBABLE XI:

KXIP: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin/Harpreet Brar, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Andrew Tye

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

MI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

KKR: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

