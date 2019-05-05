KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: CSK look to maintain pole position against KXIP

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After being knocked out of the play-off race, Kings XI Punjab will play for pride when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the first match on Sunday. MS Dhoni-led CSK have so far been the most formidable side in the ongoing edition and will look to enter the playoffs scenario by securing big win in their final league match. After crushing Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair in their previous encounter, the Chennai unit are placed at the pole position in the points table with 18 points in 13 matches. The match will start at 04.00 pm.

The second tie of the day will be crucial as a win at the Wankhede Stadium tonight will ensure Kolkata Knight Riders a play-off berth. However, dismantling a powerful Mumbai Indians unit at their own backyard will be an uphill task but KKR’s Andre Russell has been ruthless in many occasions this season and today the franchise will count on their most lethal weapon. The match will start at 08.00 pm.