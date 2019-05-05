KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: CSK look to maintain pole position against KXIP

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK, MI vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After being knocked out of the play-off race, Kings XI Punjab will play for pride when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the first match on Sunday. MS Dhoni-led CSK have so far been the most formidable side in the ongoing edition and will look to enter the playoffs scenario by securing big win in their final league match. After crushing Delhi Capitals in a one-sided affair in their previous encounter, the Chennai unit are placed at the pole position in the points table with 18 points in 13 matches. The match will start at 04.00 pm.
The second tie of the day will be crucial as a win at the Wankhede Stadium tonight will ensure Kolkata Knight Riders a play-off berth. However, dismantling a powerful Mumbai Indians unit at their own backyard will be an uphill task but KKR’s Andre Russell has been ruthless in many occasions this season and today the franchise will count on their most lethal weapon. The match will start at 08.00 pm.
Stephen Fleming says CSK firmly fixed on winning
It depends what happens today. So try to see facts. If results (of the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals) go our way today, then we can have a look at some options. But right now we are firmly fixed on winning tomorrow’s game and playing well. You don’t want to over-complicate things, we have been in this position a number of times. We are very focussed on how we can win tomorrow: CSK coach Stephen Fleming ahead of their clash against KXIP. [READ MORE]
KXIP vs CSK: Chennai look to maintain pole position, KXIP to play for pride
Already assured of a playoff berth, table toppers Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain their pole position with a victory over a struggling Kings XI Punjab in their last IPL group league encounter on Sunday. [PREVIEW]
The second match of the day will be crucial as the results will clearly affect two teams in their bid to secure a play-off berth. A win will automatically cancel out Sunrisers Hyderabad play-off spot but if Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders the net run-rate factor will come into play. Enjoy a hot summer Sunday and stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES related to IPL and other important cricketing events.