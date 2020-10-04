IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni vs KL Rahul

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Score

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: It will be a clash between the bottom two teams when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their first four matches and will be keen to get another win.

Before the match KXIP captain KL Rahul said, “Another bowling option would be nice – an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler.” Meanwhile, SK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “Both Watson and Jadhav are looking for substantial contributions. Shane can light the fuse at any stage and Kedhar the same. It’s just our fourth game so it’s pretty early in our cycle of form, but there is no doubt there is pressure and they will be feeling it more than what I am talking about.”