IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni vs KL Rahul

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: It will be a clash between the bottom two teams when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their first four matches and will be keen to get another win.
Before the match KXIP captain KL Rahul said, “Another bowling option would be nice – an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler.” Meanwhile, SK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “Both Watson and Jadhav are looking for substantial contributions. Shane can light the fuse at any stage and Kedhar the same. It’s just our fourth game so it’s pretty early in our cycle of form, but there is no doubt there is pressure and they will be feeling it more than what I am talking about.”
Both KXIP and CSK are on 2 points. Whichever side fails to grab the win today will be the team stranded at the bottom of the table, with all the other teams having notched up 4 points at least. Toss and team news in 20 minutes.
Faf vs Shami will be one key battle tonight. The two are claimants to the Orange and Purple Caps. While CSK have been over reliant on Faf, Punjab have also had most of their runs scored by their opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Both teams will be eager to see some supporting cast raise their hands today.
CSK's failings, especially their batting fragility, has been exposed early on in the season. Moreover, KXIP's bowling attack - consisting the in-form Shami - has been one of the most successful this season. The one area where KXIP will be looking to improve on will be their middle order and their fifth bowling option. Toss and team news at 7 pm.