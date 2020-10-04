KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2020 KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the table. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: It will be a clash between the bottom two teams when Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have lost three of their first four matches and will be keen to get another win.

Before the match KXIP captain KL Rahul said, “Another bowling option would be nice – an all-rounder option who can bat and bowl well. Will be sitting with the coaches to decide if we want to play an extra bowler.”

Meanwhile, SK head coach Stephen Fleming said, “Both Watson and Jadhav are looking for substantial contributions. Shane can light the fuse at any stage and Kedhar the same. It’s just our fourth game so it’s pretty early in our cycle of form, but there is no doubt there is pressure and they will be feeling it more than what I am talking about.”

When will the match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings begin?

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings being held?

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will take place in Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings?

The match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings?

The live streaming of match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

