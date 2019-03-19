Toggle Menu
KXIP donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attackhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kxip-donate-rs-25-lakh-to-families-of-pulwama-terror-attack-5634576/

KXIP donate Rs 25 lakh to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, J&K last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab donated Rs five lakh each to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February. (Representational Image) 

IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab donated Rs five lakh each to families of five CRPF soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February.

The cheques were given to kin of five CRPF jawans hailing from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama, J&K last month, which left 40 personnel from the force dead.

Cheques were distributed among family members of Jaimal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Tilak Raj.

Kings XI captain Ravichandran Ashwin, DIG CRPF V K Kaundal were present at the event.

Don't Miss
Rajnath Singh says won't celebrate Holi in memory of Pulwama attack martyrs
EC serves notice to Babul Supriyo for 'derogatory' song against TMC

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 WATCH: Yuvraj Singh reminisces '2011 memories' at Wankhede stadium
2 Credit to Sunil Narine for maintaining standard even after action change: KKR spin coach
3 IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Preview: Backed by big hitters, MI need to get rid of escape act habit