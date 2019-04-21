Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Kuldeep Yadav dropped from playing XI due to poor form, says Dinesh Karthik

Kuldeep Yadav, who is expected to play a vital role in India's World Cup campaign, has struggled to get wickets in IPL 2019.

Kuldeep Yadav’s form in season 12 of the Indian Premier League has been poor

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders team versus Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday due to his poor form. Yadav, who is expected to play a vital role in India’s World Cup campaign, has struggled to get wickets in IPL 2019. So far he has picked up just four wickets at an average of 71.50 and an economy of more than 8 runs per over.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik made it clear that he was dropped owing to poor form when he spoke moments after the match and said, “A form issue with (Kuldeep) – as he couldn’t stand up for us in the last game. We had to give him a break and get him back fresh.”

In Kuldeep’s absence, KKR’s other spinners fared poorly and gave away a cumulative 106 runs in nine overs.

“Our bowling has been off colour in the tournament. Our fielding needs a lot of improvement too,” said skipper Karthik, who is also under scanner due to his poor form and a controversial berth in the World Cup bound squad.

“I think 160 was a par score on this wicket if we’d bowled well. I think they (Warner and Bairstow) batted really well but our fielding cost us. And after that dropped catch (off Prithviraj), he (Bairstow) came at us all guns blazing,” he said.

“A wicket of Bairstow would have felt better, feel for the guy (Yarra Prithviraj). We have been outplayed in this game,” Karthik concluded.

