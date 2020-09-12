scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
KKR IPL Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders Full squad, players list

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL Team 2020 Players List, Full Squad: The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise will enter the tournament with renewed hopes as Brendon McCullum has replaced Jacques Kallis as the head coach.

By: Sports Desk | September 12, 2020 4:22:50 pm
KKR IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one of the most entertaining teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. KKRs made it to the play-offs on three of the five occasions since their last title win in 2014. In 2015 and in 2019 seasons, the Kolkata based team has been competitive enough to end up in the fifth position.

KKR, who will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, is the third most successful team in the IPL history.

The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise will enter the tournament with renewed hopes as Brendon McCullum has replaced Jacques Kallis as the head coach.

Here’s the full squad of KKR

New inclusions- Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik and Ali Khan.

Released- Chris Lynn ad Robin Uthappa have been released by the KKR ahead of the 2020 season

Retained- Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana, Lockie Ferguson, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik

Traded in: Siddhesh Lad

Support Staff- Brendon McCullum (Head Coach), Abhishek Nayar (Assistant Coach), Kyle Mills (Bowling Coach), David Hussey (Mentor), Omkar Salvi (Assistant Bowling Coach), James Foster () (Fielding Coach), Chris Donaldson (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Kamlesh Jain (Head Physiotherapist), AR Srikkanth (Performance Analyst), Wayne Bentley (Team Manager)

