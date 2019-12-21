IPL KKR Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders complete players list, squad

IPL Auction 2020: The two-time champion has retained 14 players and still has 11 slots to fill; four solely for foreign players. IPL Auction 2020: The two-time champion has retained 14 players and still has 11 slots to fill; four solely for foreign players.

IPL KKR Team 2020 Players List: Kolkata Knight Riders went all out to get the services of Pat Cummins, while their batting order was also reinforced by the deals to get Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton. Rahul Tripathi could also be expected to be a regular feature in the KKR middle order, with their batting resources having stretched thin last season.

Players Bought: Pat Cummins (15.5 CR), Eoin Morgan (5.25 CR), Varun Chakravarthy (4 CR), Tom Banton (1 CR), Rahul Tripathi (60 L), Chris Green (20 L), M Siddharth (20 L), Praveen Tambe (20 L), Nikhil Naik (20 L)

“In 2018, we invested in a younger squad and it paid off really well for us. We have had a fair amount of success. We did not win the championship. Last year, we did not make it to the play-offs on run rate but the team has done fairly well,” said KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

Players released before the auction: Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla, Joe Denly, Yarra Prithviraj, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Anrich Nortje

After an amazing day at the #IPLAuction, here’s our 23-man squad for #IPL2020! 🤩 Hit RT to spread the word! 💜#KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/Jlsn2r79HG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

KKR final squad: (Players bought in auction in bold)

Batsmen: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi

Bowlers: Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddharth, Praveen Tambe

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Chris Green

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Nikhil Naik

