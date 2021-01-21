Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of retained and released players

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 retained and released players: Kolkata Knight Riders have released five players and retained 17 players ahead of the auction. KKR now has Rs 10.85 crore in their wallet for IPL 2021 Auction.
KKR have retained most of their key players like Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill, etc, while they have released Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddarth.
List of players retained– Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.
(1/17) #KKR Retentions:@Eoin16 will lead KKR once again in #IPL2021 💜
Your reaction ⬇️
🔹██ Happy!
🔹███ Very Happy!
🔹████ Over the Moon!#KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Cricket #IPLretention #IPLAuction #EoinMorgan pic.twitter.com/hQTmWEGaXQ
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 20, 2021
List of players released- Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.