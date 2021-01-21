scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders: Full list of retained and released players

KKR IPL 2021 retained and released players list: Kolkata Knight Riders have released five players

By: Sports Desk | January 21, 2021 3:13:04 pm
ipl(Twitter/KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 retained and released players: Kolkata Knight Riders have released five players and retained 17 players ahead of the auction. KKR now has Rs 10.85 crore in their wallet for IPL 2021 Auction.

KKR have retained most of their key players like Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Shubman Gill, etc, while they have released Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddarth.

List of players retained– Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

List of players released- Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M and Siddhesh Lad

READ | IPL 2021 Retained and Released Players for all 8 teams: Full List

