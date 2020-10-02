KL Rahul getting flak for bowling an offie in last over is unfair: Yuvraj Singh

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in action during the IPL encounter between MI and KXIP. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul surprised everyone when he decided to go with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham to bowl the final over of the Mumbai Indians innings during the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday. However, the move backfired as the pair of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed the 31-year-old for 25 runs, which included three consecutive sixes in the final three deliveries.

Courtesy to Gowtham’s expensive over, Mumbai posted a challenging 191/4 on the board. Rahul fetched a bit of flak online for his decision, which also included batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

However, former Kings XI cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come out in support of the young skipper’s choice, stating that everyone makes mistake and people should look on the positives he has brought upon the side.

“Tough game for @lionsdenkxip last night as @mipaltan were the better team on the day But @klrahul11 getting bit of a flack for bowling an offie in last over I feel is a bit unfair ,We all make mistakes and as a new skip we should all look at the positives that he has brought on,” the former cricketer tweeted.

Both Pandya and Pollard remained unbeaten on 30 (11) and 47 (20) respectively. In response to Mumbai’s 191/4, Kings XI lost the in-form pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal early. Windies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran did show some respite in the middle, scoring 44 from 27 deliveries, but his efforts were not enough to take Kings XI home.

The side eventually lost the game by 48 runs and now stand at the sixth position with one win from four matches.

