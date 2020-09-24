KXIP vs RCB: KL Rahul slams 69-ball 132 to register highest score ever by an Indian in IPL

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates his century. (BCCI/IPL)

Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul, opening the innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, scored the first century of season 13 of the Indian Premier League.

His unbeaten century took KXIP to a total of 206/3 in 20 overs. Rahul’s breathtaking knock comprised 14 fours and seven sixes.

Enroute to his hundred, Rahul also completed 2000 runs in the IPL. He is now the fastest Indian batsman to achieve this milestone.

He needed 60 innings to score 2000 runs. The record was previously held by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the same milestone in 63 innings.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 132 and surpassed Rishabh Pant to post the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. The highest individual score in IPL cricket since AB de Villiers’ 133* (59) against Mumbai Indians in May 2015.

This is also the highest score by a captain in IPL. Here are some of the other records broken by Rahul-

IPL Century both as captain & Non-captain:

1. Sehwag

2. Warner

3. Rahul

Highest individual scores by captains in IPL:

132* – KL RAHUL today

126 – Warner, 2017

119 – Sehwag, 2011

113 – Kohli, 2016

109 – Kohli, 2016

108* – Kohli, 2016

KL Rahul:

First 30 Runs (23 Balls)

Next 30 Runs (19 Balls)

Next 30 Runs (18 Balls)

Next 42 Runs (9 Balls)

All players wore black armbands to honour Australian cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones, who died in Mumbai due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

