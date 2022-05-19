scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

KKR will invest in Rinku Singh in coming years: McCullum

Rinku Singh had played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 12:37:13 pm
Rinku SinghRinku Singh has been a revelation for KKR. (Source: iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum says young batter Rinku Singh has been their find of the ongoing IPL season and the franchise will invest in him in the coming years.

Rinku, who nearly pulled off an epic win with his breathtaking batting against Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday, earned high praise from McCullum.

“Absolutely he (Rinku) sure has (been the find of the season). Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him really progress and may even challenge for higher honours in time,” McCullum, who is set to take over as England’s next Test head coach, said at the post-match press conference.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rinku, who scored 40 off just 15 balls, almost took his team to victory in their last league game against LSG at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. He was dismissed on the penultimate ball following a stunning catch by Evan Lewis.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

The 24-year-Rinku, a left-handed batter and an off-break bowler, has been a revelation for KKR this season. Among others, he played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 42 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Not too many people are able to bat in middle-order and sort of be able to try (and) pull games out of the fire like he (Rinku) has almost done for us on a couple of occasions this year. Just a great guy and (I) am really pleased for him.

“I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England in front of me, but I will follow all KKR boys, particularly Rinku as well and all the guys I had to do fair bit in the last few years,” McCullum signed off.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 19: Latest News

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  
Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven
Made In Heaven