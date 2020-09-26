KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Middle order in focus

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsmen Jonny Bairstow and K.Williamson greet each other after winning as KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik looks on (Source: PTI)

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture on Saturday.Much was expected from a revamped KKR set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to their complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians. Once again, the batting position of their biggest hitter Andre Russell, which became the talking point in their 49-run loss to MI, was at No 6 but by then the task had become extremely difficult.

SRH bowling has always been impressive and it seems the think tank may bring in Mohammed Nabi to bowl alongside his fellow mate Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.