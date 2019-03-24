KKR vs SRH, MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: After Chepauk show, action shifts to Kolkata and Mumbai 

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore deflated against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener as the yellow army secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first encounter of the season. On Sunday, the action will shift from Chennai to Kolkata, where two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will host previous season’s runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will begin at 4:00 pm.

The second match of the day will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai unit would look to start their campaign on a high after finishing fifth in the previous season. Delhi, on the other hand, will heavily bank on the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who are also looking to cement their spot in the 15-man World Cup squad.