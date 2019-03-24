Toggle Menu
KKR vs SRH, MI vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: After Chepauk show, action shifts to Kolkata and Mumbai 

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: On Sunday, the action will shift from Chennai to Kolkata, where two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will host previous season's runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH and MI vs DC LIVE: Build-up to KKR vs SRH. (Source: BCCI/File Photo)

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH, MI vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore deflated against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener as the yellow army secured a comprehensive seven-wicket win in the first encounter of the season. On Sunday, the action will shift from Chennai to Kolkata, where two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will host previous season’s runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will begin at 4:00 pm.

The second match of the day will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai unit would look to start their campaign on a high after finishing fifth in the previous season. Delhi, on the other hand, will heavily bank on the Indian duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who are also looking to cement their spot in the 15-man World Cup squad.

Milestone alert

Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday became the first batsman to surpass 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. READ MORE

After securing a comfortable seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, defending champions Chennai Super Kings kicked off their campaign from where they left. CSK vs RCB match report

KKR vs SRH

KKR take on SRH in the first of the two doubleheaders on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams boast of two IPL crowns and beginning the tournament with a win under their belts. While KKR will have the advantage of playing at home, SRH will be no pushovers as they boast of one of the strongest teams on paper. PREVIEW

KKR vs SRH Probable XI

KKR Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

SRH Probable XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul 

