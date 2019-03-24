IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: When and where is KKR vs SRH T20 match?

IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a slow start in Chepauk where spinners dominated the show, the action will now shift to Kolkata as Kolkata Knight Riders host previous season’s runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match of the 12th season. David Warner will be in prime focus as the Australian opener is making a return to the league after a year. The Australian cricketer was not allowed to participate in the previous edition because of his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in Capetown.

Advertising

Under Warner’s captaincy, the Hyderabad franchise won their maiden IPL title in 2016. He was also the leading run-scorer from his team in the following year. However, it is still uncertain whether regular skipper Kane Williamson will feature for the franchise in their opening game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in Williamson’s absence.

When is the IPL match between KKR and SRH?

The IPL match between KKR and SRH will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Where is the IPL match between KKR and SRH?

The IPL match between KKR and SRH will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Advertising

What time does the IPL match between KKR and SRH begin?

The IPL match between KKR and SRH will begin at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL match between KKR and SRH?

The IPL match between KKR and SRH will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the IPL match between KKR and SRH?

The live stream of the IPL match between KKR and SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.