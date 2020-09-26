IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: KKR bowl first, Nagarkoti makes debut

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score: KKR and SRH are facing each other after defeats in their last matches.

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are batting first vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after their skipper David Warner won the toss and chose to bat first — the first time this season any captain has done so this season.

Dinesh Karthik is facing a tough test of his leadership at KKR in this eighth match of the IPL 2020 season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both the teams are looking to get their first points on board after having lost their opening matches. SRH have brought in Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi and Khaleel Ahmed into their XI. KKR have brought in Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.