IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: KKR bowl first, Nagarkoti makes debut

IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are batting first vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after their skipper David Warner won the toss and chose to bat first — the first time this season any captain has done so this season.
Dinesh Karthik is facing a tough test of his leadership at KKR in this eighth match of the IPL 2020 season at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Both the teams are looking to get their first points on board after having lost their opening matches. SRH have brought in Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi and Khaleel Ahmed into their XI. KKR have brought in Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy.
Cummins in the 2nd over. Edges from Bairstow against him. A continuation of the duel from the England Australia series, with the Australian still winning it. Just 2 singles from the over.
Sunil Narine, who went for 1/22 against MI, their most economical bowler, is who KKR go to for their first over. Warner faces. With the ball turning away from him, Warner does not find it easy to get his first run. A scampered through two runs as he gets the fourth ball to go to long off. Excellent running! Ian Bishop says this is the fastest opening pair when it comes to running between wickets in the IPL.
All set for Match 8. Karthik and his men in purple are in the middle. Warner, who became the first captain this season to choose to bat first -- which is understandable, given that the team batting second has often collapsed under pressure this IPL so far -- and Bairstow walk out in Hyderabad's orange.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
'We are going to bat. I don't think too much is going to change throughout the course of this game. Nabi comes in for Marsh, Saha comes in for Shankar and Khaleel comes in for Sandeep,' says Warner.
'Couple of changes for us. We have Nagarkoti and Varun coming in for Sandeep and Nikhil,' says Karthik.
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat.
"There is more of a pronounced green grass covering. We haven't seen a lot of swing with the new ball, it will be interesting to see how it goes. The only advantage down the ground is that the wind will push the ball when you hit it but all in all, it's a beautiful surface," say Ian Bishop and JP Duminy in their pitch report.
Both SRH and KKR had their batting weaknesses exposed in their last matches. If Warner and Bairstow do not fire for SRH, do they have enough backup? They will if they bring in KW for the injured Marsh. KKR have more middle order firepower on paper - with Morgan and Russell, and Banton if they want - in their ranks, but they seem confused as to where to play them. One of the two teams will get the 2 points on offer today. Which side has been able to paper over the cracks better since their last match? Toss and team news in 15 minutes.
As for domestic players, Rahul Tripathi could be the one KKR have a look at. Also in case they decide to have a specialist opener to partner Gill. The one elephant in the KKR dressing room, however, has been Kuldeep's lack of penetration. was taking a wicket every 18 balls until 2018. Since the last IPL, he's managed just four wickets in ten innings, averaging a wicket every 55 balls - modest for a team's strike bowler.
Less than one hour to go till the captains walk out to the toss and the playing XIs are announced. For KKR, Tom Banton and Lockie Ferguson could provide some firepower but it'll be a tough call to decide who to drop. Narine, Russell, Morgan and Cummins are four of the biggest names that can be fielded as foreign picks by any team of course. For SRH, Nabi could be the foreign player coming in if they decide to bolster their spin department. And of course, the big question mark is on Williamson.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.
Welcome to our coverage of the IPL match between SRH and KKR. Questions about both sides' batting orders today. Will Kane Williamson return to bolster the SRH side? Where will KKR play Russell, and Narine? Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.