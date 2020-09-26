KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Online: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second IPL fixture on Saturday. Much was expected from a revamped KKR set-up but Dinesh Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to their complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians.

Skipper David Warner, after being run out in an unfortunate manner at the non-striker’s end, will be keen to get into the act, while it remains to be seen whether Kane Williamson has recovered from his injury to bolster the batting department. Warner may bring in Mohammed Nabi to bowl alongside his fellow mate Rashid Khan while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead the pace attack.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain & wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

When is KKR vs SRH?

IPL 2020 match between KKR vs SRH is on Saturday, September 26.

When will KKR vs SRH match begin?

KKR vs SRH match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will KKR vs SRH match be held?

KKR vs SRH match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast KKR vs SRH match?

KKR vs SRH match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of KKR vs SRH match?

The live streaming of KKR vs SRH match will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd