KKR vs SRH: Chakravarthy’s stare, DK’s love for sponsors and curious cat Rashid Khan

KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets. (Twitter/IPLT20)

Kolkatra Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets on Saturday.

Saucer-eyed stare

Varun Chakravarthy shouldn’t have any problem unlocking his phone with the eye-tracking app.

He gives a saucer-eyed stare at release before blinking into a sad-puppy look reaction most times. When he removed a set David Warner with a two-fingered googly, those eyes almost bulged out of his socket.

A short while later, he tried that ball again, rapped Wriddhiman Saha on pads and appealed with his puppy eyes. When DRS had it as umpire’s call, the sad-puppy look returned and a team-mate had to pet down his beard to cheer him up. In his third over, when Manish Pandey bottom-edged a four through the legs of the wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, anguish spilled out of those saucer eyes.

All in all, though, not a bad outing for a man who had made his acting debut before serious cricket, and didn’t expect to be picked at this IPL auction.

Curious cat Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan doesn’t mind talking cricket with the opposition even in the heat of the battle. Not unlike Muttiah Muralitharan, you could say.

The dewy-eyed Shubman Gill had played all his variations pretty well even as other batsmen had a bit of problem. And so, at the end of his last over, Khan went for a private chat with Gill, conducted in the public eye.

A smiling Gill was seen mimicking Khan’s googly release and even traced its imaginary trajectory, and Khan lapped it up intently. Both walked away with a smile and why not as both had a good day.

Gill’s stillness and assurance in his body language in his unbeaten fifty triggered raves from Brian Lara and made Graeme Swann call him a “upcoming superstar” of Indian cricket.

Rashid Khan not only got Dinesh Karthik but almost twice had Eoin Morgan lbw. Both times Morgan was beaten but was lucky to survive. Gill wasn’t troubled but he wasn’t allowed to attack him, either.

DK’s love for the sponsors

The sponsors of the in-stadia boundary hoardings must love Dinesh Karthik, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL’s motor mouth DK doesn’t tell his boundary riders to move to left or right with a raised gloved-hand like other ‘keeper captains.

He shouts out specific advertising hoardings to let them know where he wants them to stay. So, it’s ‘Go to Royal Stag’ and such fielding stops. All said above stump-mikes and the brand-people at agencies and the product company must be thrilled with him. He had a busy day at office, constantly moving his field around or telling his bowlers tips on areas to bowl at various batsmen.

The only thing he would rue from the evening must be his batting. He had stretched forward to defend outside the line of a googly from Rashid Khan but completely missed it.

