KKR vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match?

IPL 2019 KKR vs RR Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their five previous games, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and skipper Dinesh Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR’s leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live score and updates

Clinging to one spot below KKR at seventh in the eight-team standings, Rajasthan Royals’ fate too hangs by the thread. Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with an elegant century but his efforts went in vain as RR lost to Delhi Capitals in their last match.

When is KKR vs RR in Indian Premier League?

KKR vs RR match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Thursday, April 25, 2019. It is the 43rd match of the tournament.

Where is KKR vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs RR in Indian Premier League will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time is KKR vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs RR match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KKR vs RR Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs RR match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KKR vs RR?

KKR vs RR in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.