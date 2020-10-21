KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata look to avenge their loss against Bangalore

Eoin Morgan's KKR will be out to avenge their loss and register their sixth win of the season. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR Full Squad) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB Full Squad) battle is going to be a star-studded action as both the teams have played nine matches each in this season. While Virat Kohli’s men, occupying the third spot in the points table have registered six wins, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have secured five wins and are currently on the fourth spot in the standings.

Bangalore will be into the game after their seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was sealed and delivered by AB de Villiers, who hammered an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls.

On the other side, KKR overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a Super Over-finish. After Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan guided them to 163/5, Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball, helping KKR gain two points. In their first meeting, it was RCB who emerged triumphant on the back of an ABD’s 33-ball 73*. While they will once again look to secure a win, KKR will be out to avenge their loss and register their sixth win of the season.

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell/Chris Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.