KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kolkata host Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday at Eden Gardens as they look to end their three-match losing streak. RCB are not having a good season at all, already losing seven of their first eight seasons in the season. The Virat Kohli-led side could be seeing an exit from the tournament, if they lose this one.
Both the teams will have everything to play for when they step against each other, with the playoffs battle getting heated up. The focus will be on Ande Russell and his injury concerns. Will he be available tonight? Only time will tell.
KKR fret over Andre Russell’s fitness, spotlight on Carlos Brathwaite
Kolkata Knight Riders’ impact player Andre Russell was forced to skip the practice session on Thursday, owing to a shoulder injury sustained while batting in the nets on Wednesday. KKR will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Friday and Russell’s possible absence could pave the way for Carlos Brathwaite’s inclusion in the playing XI.
The Barbados all-rounder, who is KKR’s costliest pick of Rs 5 crore at the auctions, played only one match for KKR, against Delhi Capitals here that they lost by seven wickets.
Focus back on IPL after World Cup team selection, says Dinesh Karthik
Drafted into India’s World Cup squad as a back-up skipper, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik feels the focus will be back on IPL now that the selectors have picked the 15-man team for the showpiece event. Speculations were rife that Karthik’s World Cup dreams are over after the selectors dropped him for the five-match ODI series at home against Australia — India’s last assignment before the World Cup.
The MSK Prasad-led selection panel had named Rishabh Pant in the squad for the Australia series, thus hinting that the youngster might be making the cut for the World Cup instead of Karthik.
Delhi Capitals were thumped at home by Mumbai Indians by 40 runs. MI were truly the better side on the day and with this win have now jumped to the second spot on the points table. For DC this is the third loss at home . Delhi Capitals have won 5 of their 9 games this season and 4 have been away wins. At home, their only win came in the Super Over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out from the race of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. The Virat Kohli-led side has lost their first seven out of eight games and desperately need a win to renew some hopes of making it through to the playoffs. Luckily, for Kohli, their next opponent will be Kolkata Knight Riders, who will be riding low on confidence after slipping from 2nd to 6th position following three straight defeats.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The battle will be between two teams trying to extend their stay in the tournament. The battle of playoffs is starting to heat up. Can Kohli & Co. hand KKR their fourth straight defeat?
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn
Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly
Results last night
