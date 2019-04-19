KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Kolkata host Bangalore at Eden Gardens

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday at Eden Gardens as they look to end their three-match losing streak. RCB are not having a good season at all, already losing seven of their first eight seasons in the season. The Virat Kohli-led side could be seeing an exit from the tournament, if they lose this one.

Both the teams will have everything to play for when they step against each other, with the playoffs battle getting heated up. The focus will be on Ande Russell and his injury concerns. Will he be available tonight? Only time will tell.