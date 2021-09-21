KKR vs RCB: Post match lessons from Kohli completes a memorable debut for Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls. The southpaw, who opened the batting for KKR played quite a few audacious shots and helped his team reach the target of 93 in 10 overs.

Iyer, who could have been a successful management professional after finishing his MBA in finance and giving up a placement as a tax consultant, also hit the winning runs.

The 26-yer-old, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, scored most of his runs behind the wicket and in front. His fearless batting received praise from all quarters.

A moment to cherish for young Venkatesh Iyer 😍 The beauty of #VIVOIPL #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/tBiGJo7S5Q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021

After the match, Iyer was spotted gaining some valuable batting lessons from the RCB skipper.

“I got out because I predicted before that he might bowl back of a length,” Kohli can be heard citing his dismissal as an example.

The talismanic Indian batsmen then went on to explain how moving forward could be a help. “If u press forward – you are in a good position to leave, to get under the ball, and a good position to rock up. the base has to be good,” he said.

Chasing a paltry 93 runs for their third win, KKR barely broke a sweat as debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41* off 27) and Shubman Gill (48 off 34) played fluently to see KKR romp home.