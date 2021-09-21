scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
KKR vs RCB: Post match lessons from Kohli completes a memorable debut for Venkatesh Iyer

Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer were heard speaking about how to counter a short ball.

By: Sports Desk |
September 21, 2021 8:57:00 am
virat kohli, venkatesh iyerVirat Kohli shares words of wisdom with Venkatesh Iyer. (Screengrab)

Venkatesh Iyer had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls. The southpaw, who opened the batting for KKR played quite a few audacious shots and helped his team reach the target of 93 in 10 overs.

Iyer, who could have been a successful management professional after finishing his MBA in finance and giving up a placement as a tax consultant, also hit the winning runs.

The 26-yer-old, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, scored most of his runs behind the wicket and in front. His fearless batting received praise from all quarters.

After the match, Iyer was spotted gaining some valuable batting lessons from the RCB skipper.

“I got out because I predicted before that he might bowl back of a length,” Kohli can be heard citing his dismissal as an example.

The talismanic Indian batsmen then went on to explain how moving forward could be a help. “If u press forward – you are in a good position to leave, to get under the ball, and a good position to rock up. the base has to be good,” he said.

Chasing a paltry 93 runs for their third win, KKR barely broke a sweat as debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41* off 27) and Shubman Gill (48 off 34) played fluently to see KKR romp home.

