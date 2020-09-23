KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After failing to make a positive return, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first points in the Indian Premier League when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings.
However, winning won’t be that easy especially with Andre Russell in the opposite camp. The Windies all-rounder will be the key player for KKR and is coming into the tournament after a successful Caribbean Premier League outing. He will find support from young Shubman Gill and the skipper Dinesh Karthik, who would look to start the campaign on a rousing note.
Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians.
Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings, who took control of the match during the last 10 overs of the first innings. They will be keen to bounce back while KKR would look for a perfect beginning as it will be a battle between big hitters on both sides on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track. [Match Preview]
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for all the updates from the contest.