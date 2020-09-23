KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season. (Source: BCCI/File Photo)

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After failing to make a positive return, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first points in the Indian Premier League when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings.

However, winning won’t be that easy especially with Andre Russell in the opposite camp. The Windies all-rounder will be the key player for KKR and is coming into the tournament after a successful Caribbean Premier League outing. He will find support from young Shubman Gill and the skipper Dinesh Karthik, who would look to start the campaign on a rousing note.

IPL 2020 | KKR full squad | MI full squad