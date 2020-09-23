scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
FinCEN Files
Live now

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: After failing to make a positive return, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first points in the Indian Premier League when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 23, 2020 11:05:15 am
IPL 2018 Live Score, KKR vs RRIPL 2020, KKR vs MI LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season. (Source: BCCI/File Photo)

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After failing to make a positive return, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will look to secure their first points in the Indian Premier League when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings.

However, winning won’t be that easy especially with Andre Russell in the opposite camp. The Windies all-rounder will be the key player for KKR and is coming into the tournament after a successful Caribbean Premier League outing. He will find support from young Shubman Gill and the skipper Dinesh Karthik, who would look to start the campaign on a rousing note.

IPL 2020 | KKR full squad | MI full squad

 

Live Blog

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates:

11:05 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Battle of Batsmen

Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians.

Since 2013, MI have never won an opening game and the script didn’t change against Chennai Super Kings, who took control of the match during the last 10 overs of the first innings. They will be keen to bounce back while KKR would look for a perfect beginning as it will be a battle between big hitters on both sides on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track. [Match Preview] 

10:58 (IST)23 Sep 2020
Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Today, defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned for all the updates from the contest.   

Andre Russell, Andre Russel 48 off 13, Andre Russell 48 vs RCB, Andre Russell best IPL innings, RCB vs KKR 2019, KKR vs RCB 2019, Tim Southee, Marcus Stoinis, Russell vs Southee, IPL 2019 Andre Russell will be the key player for KKR (Source: PTI File Photo)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X