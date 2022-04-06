KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

KKR vs MI, Mumbai Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report: Kolkata and Mumbai will face each other in the IPL on Wednesday. While KKR will look to continue their winning turn, MI will aim to turn things around after back-to-back defeats.

The venue, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune has been favourable towards the bowlers but in the second innings. Dew has not made much of an impact and whoever wins the toss might aim to bat first.

Weather News: According to Accuweather, the weather will be partly cloudy and very warm. The temperature will be around 26 degrees in the evening with a humidity of 55 percent. Dew will play a major factor in the game and the dew percentage is expected to be close to 20 percent. There is no threat of rain in the game.

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Arshad Khan, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.