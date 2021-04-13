KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match here on Tuesday.

Having missed the last two playoffs, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated SRH by 10 runs in their IPL opener here on Sunday.

MI will pose real challenge for KKR as the title hoders would be desperate to secure their first win of the season after their two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on Friday.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in India?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will be telecast by the Star Sports network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians can be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports Network’s platforms. You can catch live updates on indianexpress.com.