IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in match 47 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight host Mumbai Indians on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in match 47 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. MI will be looking to book a playoff spot and on the other will be KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each. (Full scorecard)

MI’s last match was against CSK where skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form with his first half-century of the IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs.  A win against KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and MI would be assured of a playoff berth. KKR, on the other hand, are in a desperate situation.

IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI: Catch Live Score and Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:

C Lynn, S Narine, R Uthappa, S Gill, N Rana, D Karthik, R Singh, A Russell, P Chawla, H Gurney, S Warrier

Mumbai Indians Playing XI:

Rohit (C), de kock (WK), Lewis, Surya, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar, Malinga, Bumrah, Sran.

Toss Time

Mumbai Indians have opted to bowl at Eden Gardens! Will they extend their winning streak against KKR?

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to our live blog of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from the Eden Gardens. KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each. Stay tuned for live updates.

SQUADS-

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

