IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in match 47 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. MI will be looking to book a playoff spot and on the other will be KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each. (Full scorecard)
MI’s last match was against CSK where skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form with his first half-century of the IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs. A win against KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and MI would be assured of a playoff berth. KKR, on the other hand, are in a desperate situation.
IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
SQUADS-
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI:
C Lynn, S Narine, R Uthappa, S Gill, N Rana, D Karthik, R Singh, A Russell, P Chawla, H Gurney, S Warrier
Mumbai Indians Playing XI:
Rohit (C), de kock (WK), Lewis, Surya, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar, Malinga, Bumrah, Sran.
Mumbai Indians have opted to bowl at Eden Gardens! Will they extend their winning streak against KKR?
Hello and Welcome to our live blog of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians from the Eden Gardens. KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each. Stay tuned for live updates.