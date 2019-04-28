IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai win toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Match Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in match 47 of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. MI will be looking to book a playoff spot and on the other will be KKR desperately needing a win to stay alive. Sitting sixth in the IPL points table, KKR are now equal to RCB and RR with 8 points each. (Full scorecard)

MI’s last match was against CSK where skipper Rohit Sharma returned to form with his first half-century of the IPL as Mumbai Indians crushed Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs. A win against KKR at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and MI would be assured of a playoff berth. KKR, on the other hand, are in a desperate situation.

IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.