IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Who will make it to the playoffs?

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With four successive victories, Kings XI Punjab will look to continue the momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KXIP had roared back to form, snapping their five match losing-streak with a win over third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four position, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances.