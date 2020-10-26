IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Who will make it to the playoffs?

scorecardresearch
Monday, October 26, 2020
Bihar polls
By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 26, 2020 6:34:22 pm
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With four successive victories, Kings XI Punjab will look to continue the momentum when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 46 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

KXIP had roared back to form, snapping their five match losing-streak with a win over third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four position, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances.

Live Blog

18:34 (IST)26 Oct 2020
What's at stake?

KXIP are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while KKR are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points.

A win for Punjab will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for KKR will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances.

With the race to play-offs heating up, both sides know the value of a win on Monday.

18:30 (IST)26 Oct 2020
What are the predicted XIs?

KKR Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan/James Neesham, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

18:20 (IST)26 Oct 2020
What is the head-to-head record?

The two teams have faced each other 26 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding an 18-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP. Earlier this season, KKR (164/6 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (162/5 in 20 overs) by just two runs in Abu Dhabi on October 10.

18:15 (IST)26 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign. In Sharjah, both the teams will try to be at their best as they have a lot at stake regarding their playoff qualification chances. Stay tuned!

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.

