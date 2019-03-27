KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: KKR off to flying start in first 10 overshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kkr-vs-kxip-ipl-2019-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-kings-xi-punjab-eden-gardens-live-score-streaming-5645905/
KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: KKR off to flying start in first 10 overs
IPL 2019 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Kings XI Punjab and Ravichandran Ashwin will be looking to leave the Mankading narrative behind them as they take on former champions KKR.
IPL 2019 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The names of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler and Vinoo Mankad had taken centre stage in the past week and Kings XI Punjab will be looking to put that behind them with a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In that way, KKR might be facing a team today who are desperate for a big win.
Kolkata benefitted from Andre Russell’s belligerence in their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which negated the hiding they received at the hands of David Warner. But Kings XI will benefit from the fact Andrew Tye, last season’s highest wicket-taker, is expected to make a comeback.
Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019 Live updates from Eden Gardens: Follow in Tamil, Bengali
TIME OUT!
Andrew Tye stops the seemingly endless flow of runs. Just 5 runs off the ninth over that he bowled. KKR have got off to an absolute flier here.
9 runs off the seventh
A better over from Varun, although that is only in comparison to that debacle of a first. The pacers have been taken off and its Chakravarthy and Ashwin alternating now.
Chakravarthy returns
He was given a brutal welcome to the IPL by Narine but he is gone now. Uthappa and Nitish Rana are in the middle. The newbie needs to put that over behind him now.
SIX!
What a way to bring up KKR's 50. Uthappa goes down on one knee and deposits Ashwin into the stands over. KKR have breached the 50-run mark within the first six overs.
OUT! And now Narine
Viljoen strikes in his first over! Narine cramped for room and goes for a wild swing, the ball goes high up into the air once again, this it's Rahul who calls for it and holds on.
OUT! Lynn dismissed
Lynn tries to go after Shami in the next over, manages to hit two fours. He then tries to go big over the bowler's head off the fifth ball. It goes miles up in the air, David Miller keeps an eye on it all the time. The ball has is meteoring down and Miller somehow holds on. Excellent catch.
25 run off the second over!
Varun Chakravarthy given a harsh welcome to the IPL by Sunil Narine. Lynn gets off strike off the first ball and then, Narine blasts 24 runs off the next five balls. 1, 6, 2, 4, 6, 6 is how that over went.
1st over
An excellent over to start with from Shami. Just one run from it. KKR have sent out Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine to open. Blast as much as you can as early as possible is their approach.
TEAMS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin (capt), Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy
Kings XI Punjab win the toss, elect to bowl first
Karthik said that they would have bowled as well so Ashwin may have won the first round here.
The captains
Ashwin and Karthik, both Chennai lads, are walking out to represent Kolkata and Punjab with Danny Morrison.
Pitch report
Michael Clarke says on Star Sports that the pitch is looking even better than what it was in the previous match. No winds, 28 degrees Celsius, perfect playing conditions.
Hello and welcome!
Ashwin gave the cricketing world a crisis of conscience by knocking off the bails at the non-striker's end to send back Jos Buttler in KXIP's first match. The fact that they looked ominous in the way that they wiped out the rest of the Rajasthan batting line up for peanuts was ignored. Today, they could be fielding Andrew Tye, which only makes them even more dangerous. KKR will do well to be aware that they have a real task at hand.
IPL 2019 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell and Robin Uthappa played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders winning their IPL 2019 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. They chased down a 184 run target to give KKR a winning start. Russell also contributed with the ball to take two wickets and the Man of the Match honours.
Their opponents today, Kings XI Punjab, beat Rajasthan Royals but it came at a cost of the integrity of the game. R Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler has divided the cricket world. While legally correct, quite a few have questioned the move to run out the non-striker in the controversial manner that always raises eyebrows. KXIP would hope another win is in the offing - but without any controversy this time.
