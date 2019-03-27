KKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: KKR off to flying start in first 10 overs

IPL 2019 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The names of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler and Vinoo Mankad had taken centre stage in the past week and Kings XI Punjab will be looking to put that behind them with a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In that way, KKR might be facing a team today who are desperate for a big win.

Kolkata benefitted from Andre Russell’s belligerence in their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad which negated the hiding they received at the hands of David Warner. But Kings XI will benefit from the fact Andrew Tye, last season’s highest wicket-taker, is expected to make a comeback.