KKR vs DC Qualifier 2, IPL 2021 Live Score: Pant’s DC take on Morgan’s KKR in Sharjah

Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Two-time winners KKR will take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday’s eliminator.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Axar Patel, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Tom Curran/Marcus Stoinis, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. On Monday, KKR beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in Sharjah itself. Their bowlers restricted RCB to 138 after which the batters did their job. Sunil Narine was exceptional with both bat and ball and he ended up getting the Player of the Match award for his all-round show.
The Capitals, on the other hand, will be going into the game after their four-wicket loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1. In that match, Tom Curran failed to defend 13 runs in the last. When the two teams last met, it was the Knight Riders, who came out trumps in Sharjah itself.