KKR vs DC Qualifier 2, IPL 2021 Live Score: Pant’s DC take on Morgan’s KKR in Sharjah

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Qualifier 2 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. On Monday, KKR beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in Sharjah itself. Their bowlers restricted RCB to 138 after which the batters did their job. Sunil Narine was exceptional with both bat and ball and he ended up getting the Player of the Match award for his all-round show.

The Capitals, on the other hand, will be going into the game after their four-wicket loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1. In that match, Tom Curran failed to defend 13 runs in the last. When the two teams last met, it was the Knight Riders, who came out trumps in Sharjah itself.