KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2021: When and where to watch

KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS Live Streaming IPL 2021:Two IPL matches will be played today (Tuesday) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). In the first match of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) and in the second match, Mumbai Indians will face Punjab Kings.

A dominant Capitals will fancy their chances of securing a play-off berth when they face KKR. A cloud of uncertainty over KKR’s injured all-rounder Andre Russell’s participation gives Delhi more reasons to feel optimistic ahead of their afternoon match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

While on a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings. Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games.

While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn’t defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Match details:

Where are the IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS taking place?

The IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS will take place in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi respectively.

At what time does the IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS begin?

The IPL 2021 match KKR vs DC will start at 3.30 pm (IST) and the MI vs PBKS game will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (September 28).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS ?

The IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 matches KKR vs DC, MI vs PBKS on the IndianExpress.com.