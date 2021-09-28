scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Delhi bat first; Steve Smith, Tim Southee in playing XIs

IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Live Updates: Delhi Capitals eye play-off berth

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 28, 2021 3:39:58 pm
KKR vs DC Live Score

KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: A dominant Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances of securing a play-off berth as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Eyeing a maiden title triumph, DC are on a roll having dominated most of their opponents with an aggressive brand of cricket this season. DC are placed second in the pecking order with eight wins and 16 points from 10 outings, while two-time winners KKR find themselves in the fourth position with four wins and six defeats.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

Live Blog

KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021:

15:39 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Dhawan regains Orange Cap

Dhawan off to a confident start with a juicy full toss offered by Warrier dispatched to fine leg for the first boundary of the day. Gets an outside edge off Southee to go to the third man fence as well. With that, Dhawan overtakes Sanju Samson as the highest scorer of the season so far.

DC 12/0 after 2

15:30 (IST)28 Sep 2021
KKR vs DC: Match begins

DC send out Steve Smith as Dhawan's opening partner today. KKR will start with Warrier, who is playing his first game of the season.

Its extremely hot in the middle. Will be a test of fitness for all players involved, all the commentators concur.

15:13 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Team changes

A couple of big injury-related team changes on either side. Smith comes in for the injured Prithvi Shaw. Southee comes in for the injured Andre Russell. KKR have also taken Sandeep Warrier in Prasidh Krishna's place today.

15:04 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

15:01 (IST)28 Sep 2021
DC to bat first

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field. DC to bat first.

14:51 (IST)28 Sep 2021
Team news

The big team news: Tim Southee is going to make his debut for KKR. Toss and playing XI updates in a few minutes.

While the Delhi Capitals are coming off a crushing win over Rajasthan Royals in the previous outing, KKR will enter the game after having suffered a reversal at the hands of Chennai Super Kings, despite setting a stiff target of 172 on Abu Dhabi's big ground. KKR missed Russell towards the end after he walked off the field with a hamstring problem, having bowled three decent overs.

