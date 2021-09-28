KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Delhi bat first; Steve Smith, Tim Southee in playing XIs

KKR vs DC Live Score Updates: A dominant Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances of securing a play-off berth as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. Eyeing a maiden title triumph, DC are on a roll having dominated most of their opponents with an aggressive brand of cricket this season. DC are placed second in the pecking order with eight wins and 16 points from 10 outings, while two-time winners KKR find themselves in the fourth position with four wins and six defeats.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier
Dhawan off to a confident start with a juicy full toss offered by Warrier dispatched to fine leg for the first boundary of the day. Gets an outside edge off Southee to go to the third man fence as well. With that, Dhawan overtakes Sanju Samson as the highest scorer of the season so far.
DC 12/0 after 2
DC send out Steve Smith as Dhawan's opening partner today. KKR will start with Warrier, who is playing his first game of the season.
Its extremely hot in the middle. Will be a test of fitness for all players involved, all the commentators concur.
A couple of big injury-related team changes on either side. Smith comes in for the injured Prithvi Shaw. Southee comes in for the injured Andre Russell. KKR have also taken Sandeep Warrier in Prasidh Krishna's place today.
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field. DC to bat first.
The big team news: Tim Southee is going to make his debut for KKR. Toss and playing XI updates in a few minutes.