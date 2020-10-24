scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score: Knight Riders aim to stay alive

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders need a collective effort from their batsmen to register a win against Delhi Capitals.

By: Sports Desk | October 24, 2020 2:05:11 pm
KKR-vs-DCIPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is set to face the near-invincible Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Eoin Morgan’s KKR will be looking to bounce back after their loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and keep their play-offs hopes alive. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s DC will be eager to consolidate their position with a win banking on the Shikhar Dhawan-led batting unit. In their previous encounter, Delhi had got the better of Kolkata by 18 runs in a match where close to 440 runs were scored.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live Score Updates:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd