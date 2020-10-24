KKR vs DC, KXIP vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Double header awaits fierce playoffs fight

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH LIVE: Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC, KXIP vs SRH Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals [DC Full Squad], who are number 2 in the points table after Mumbai Indians outplayed Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday night, are facing Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders [KKR Full Squad] in the first match of the day (Saturday). It’s the Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and is being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Purple Army will be looking to bounce back in style after their loss to RCB by 8 wickets. They were blown away by Mohammed Siraj’s furious spell, KKR managed just 84 runs on the board. Now sitting at fourth place in the table with 10 points, they would be desperate to increase their tally to stay alive in the play-offs race.

DC will also be eager to make amends following their loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last game. While both the teams are currently in the top half of the points table, a win will help them strengthen their position.

Whereas, in the second game of the day Kings XI Punjab [KXIP Full Squad] will face Sunrisers Hyderabad [SRH Full Squad] in a battle of survival. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. And both the teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs.

Probable XIs:

Match 42:

KKR: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell/Tom Banton, Pat Cummins/Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.

Match 43:

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem/Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

KXIP: KL Rahul (c, wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami.