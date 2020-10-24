IPL 2020, KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: Kolkata vs Delhi, Punjab vs Hyderabad. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) before Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on a doubleheader Saturday.

Both KKR and DC will be aiming to bounce back from their previous losses and look to consolidate their positions in the top-half of the table. Earlier, Delhi had defeated Kolkata by 18 runs in a clash where close to 440 runs were scored. Meanwhile, KXIP will be high on confidence going into the match against SRH considering they are on a three-match winning streak. In the two teams’ previous encounter, the David Warner-led unit got the better of KL Rahul’s side by 69 runs.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH are scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST respectively on Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Stadium respectively.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

