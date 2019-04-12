KKR vs DC IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

KKR vs DC IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Andre Russell’s big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada’s inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Kight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the Indian Premier League on Friday. Away from the match, the spotlight will also fall on where former KKR and India captain Sourav Ganguly sits during the match. Ganguly will be a ‘visitor’ at his ‘home’ ground of Eden Gardens as he is currently the mentor of the Delhi franchise, which has drawn ‘conflict-of-interest’ charges against him.

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR’s season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone.

