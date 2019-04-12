KKR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Revenge on plate as Kolkata host Capitals

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After going down in their previous encounter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders would look to return on winning ways when they host Delhi Capitals on Friday. Andre Russell, who has been enjoying a superb run in the ongoing edition, will once again be the key man for the hosts. Russel, who has so far amassed 257 runs in five innings, has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be brimmed with confidence after clinching a thrilling Super Over win over the hosts earlier in the season. The team is loaded with star performers in both departments of the game. Young Prithvi Shaw along with Indian opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the batting unit and the franchise would count on Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma to deliver with the ball.