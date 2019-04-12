KKR vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Revenge on plate as Kolkata host Capitals

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After going down in their previous encounter against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders would look to return on winning ways when they host Delhi Capitals on Friday. Andre Russell, who has been enjoying a superb run in the ongoing edition, will once again be the key man for the hosts. Russel, who has so far amassed 257 runs in five innings, has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be brimmed with confidence after clinching a thrilling Super Over win over the hosts earlier in the season. The team is loaded with star performers in both departments of the game. Young Prithvi Shaw along with Indian opener batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the batting unit and the franchise would count on Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma to deliver with the ball.
IPL Points Table
After last night's action in the IPL, CSK are top of the pyramid and RR maintain their place in seventh. KKR, meanwhile, are second and DC are sixth. [IPL Points Table]
Both the teams have already faced each other earlier in the season with Delhi clinching a thrilling super-over victory over the opponent. The squads of both the teams are loaded with star performers but once again all eyes will be on Andre Russell, who on his day has the potential to single-handedly demolish any opponent.