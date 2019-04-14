KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live Cricket Match Score Streaming: When and where is KKR vs CSK?

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings will look to complete the double against Kolkata Knight Riders, just like Delhi Capitals did when the two teams meet on Sunday. The home side’s consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot, first in Chennai and then against Delhi Capitals. The Knight Riders, hence, would be under immense pressure to arrest the slide when they face the mighty Chennai.

Under the astute captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai are on a rampage with six wins out of seven, including three in a row. But in the last match, Dhoni was in the spotlight for wrong reasons. In a rare instance, Dhoni uncharacteristically lost his cool and rushed out of the dugout to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe after he flip-flopped on a no-ball during an IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night. This match will take place in the backdrop of the latest IPL controversy but the Super Kings will be keen to put it behind them with another dazzling performance.

When is KKR vs CSK in Indian Premier League?

KKR vs CSK match in the Indian Premier League will be played on Sunday, April 14, 2019. It is the 29th match of the tournament.

Where is KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs CSK in Indian Premier League will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time is KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League begins at 4 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast KKR vs CSK Indian Premier League match?

KKR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How do I watch online streaming of IPL 2019 contest between KKR vs CSK?

KKR vs CSK match in Indian Premier League live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.