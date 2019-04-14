KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Knight Riders look to return on winning ways against Chennai

KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Knight Riders look to return on winning ways against Chennaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kkr-vs-csk-srh-vs-dc-build-up-live-updates-5674889/
IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to return on winning ways when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Despite losing their previous two matches, KKR are placed second on the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, are enjoying a supreme run in the season and have lost just one out of the seven matches they have played so far.
In the second encounter of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the mid-table clash. A confident Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit and would look to extend their winning run.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Live Updates:
KKR vs CSK: PREVIEW
Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered two defeats in their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. To add to the woes, Andre Russell has suffered an injury. [READ MORE...]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings and it will start at 4:00 PM. Despite losing the previous two matches, KKR are placed second on the points table and would look to end the winning run of the defending champions.
In the second encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan, who played a match-winning knock of 97 runs in just 63 balls, will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi Capitals continue their winning run in the IPL.
Stay tuned for updates related to IPL
PROBABLE XI:
KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur
SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
