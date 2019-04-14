KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Knight Riders look to return on winning ways against Chennai

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to return on winning ways when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Despite losing their previous two matches, KKR are placed second on the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, are enjoying a supreme run in the season and have lost just one out of the seven matches they have played so far.

In the second encounter of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the mid-table clash. A confident Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit and would look to extend their winning run.