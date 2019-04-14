Toggle Menu
KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Knight Riders look to return on winning ways against Chennaihttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/kkr-vs-csk-srh-vs-dc-build-up-live-updates-5674889/

KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 LIVE Updates: Knight Riders look to return on winning ways against Chennai

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to return on winning ways when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

IPL 2019
IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Playing 11 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens. (Source: IPL/File Photo) 

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders would aim to return on winning ways when they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Despite losing their previous two matches, KKR are placed second on the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, are enjoying a supreme run in the season and have lost just one out of the seven matches they have played so far.

In the second encounter of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the mid-table clash. A confident Delhi are coming off two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and a strong Kolkata Knight Riders outfit and would look to extend their winning run.

Live Blog

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, SRH vs DC Live Updates: 

KKR vs CSK: PREVIEW

Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered two defeats in their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. To add to the woes, Andre Russell has suffered an injury. [READ MORE...] 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the day will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings and it will start at 4:00 PM. Despite losing the previous two matches, KKR are placed second on the points table and would look to end the winning run of the defending champions.

In the second encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.  Shikhar Dhawan, who played a match-winning knock of 97 runs in just 63 balls, will be keen to build on to his new found form ahead of the World Cup and also help Delhi Capitals continue their winning run in the IPL. 

Stay tuned for updates related to IPL 

PROBABLE XI:

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rahul Tewatia/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No security threat to Wankhede stadium: Mumbai police
2 ‘Chris Gayle showed that he is the most destructive T20 batsman in world and that’s why he is called Universe Boss’
3 Midway through IPL, Royal Challengers break their duck