KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Knight Riders, Super Kings aim their third win

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming at their third season win today when they face each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Facing criticism for a below-par show despite having a star-studded lineup, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers when Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash here on Wednesday.
They acquired England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the KKR management reposed confidence in Karthik and asked him to lead the side.
Chennai on the other hand started to come on their own after three losses on the trot as the MS Dhoni-led side would look to make their ascent to top-four from being at the bottom.
Not known to tweak his side much, Dhoni persisted with Shane Watson and the Aussie veteran finally came to form with an unbeaten 83.
Chasing 179 against Kings XI Punjab, Watson and Faf du Plessis made light work of their bowlers in a record 181-run unbeaten stand to seal the chase.
There have been some typically huge Andre Russell sixes, but the big-hitting West Indian all-rounder is yet to play that special knock, where he took on the opposition bowlers and what better day than a day when KKR face CSK.
While CSK have Faf du Plessis who is currently occupying the second spot in the list of leading run-getters with 282 runs against his name. Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 87 as he and Watson sealed CSK’s 10-wicket win over KXIP. He needs 21 runs to earn the Orange Cap and he will look to score big and earn that coveted Orange Cap.
Although Eoin Morgan is yet to score a fifty in the IPL 2020, England’s World Cup-winning captain is playing his role to perfection. The left-hander will once again be expected to come good with the bat.
On the other hand, Watson got a few starts, he could not score big in the first few games for CSK in the IPL 2020. However, the CSK opener made a sensational return to form against KXIP, hammering unbeaten 83 off 53 balls to halt CSK’s three-match losing streak and powering them to their second win of the season.
The former Australian all-rounder will be eager to have another fine outing with the bat when CSK face KKR.
The MS Dhoni-led unit, on the other hand, will be seeking to continue their winning run. While CSK kicked-off their IPL 2020 season with a win over MI, they lost their next three games – RR, DC and SRH. However, CSK dished out a dominating show with the bat against KXIP, winning the game by 10 wickets to register their second win of the season.
Hello and welcome to another IPL blog for all the updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. It's the 21st match of the season. KKR started their campaign with a loss against Mumbai Indians (MI). But they bounced back in style, registering two successive wins, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While they lost their fourth game of the season against Delhi Capitals (DC), KKR will take confidence from the spirited performance of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi as they take on CSK.