KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Knight Riders, Super Kings aim their third win

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK LIVE: KKR have plenty of resources in bowling but Karthik it seems has not been able to manage them well and their match against Delhi Capitals could be a case in point. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming at their third season win today when they face each other at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Facing criticism for a below-par show despite having a star-studded lineup, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers when Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash here on Wednesday.

They acquired England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the KKR management reposed confidence in Karthik and asked him to lead the side.

Chennai on the other hand started to come on their own after three losses on the trot as the MS Dhoni-led side would look to make their ascent to top-four from being at the bottom.

Not known to tweak his side much, Dhoni persisted with Shane Watson and the Aussie veteran finally came to form with an unbeaten 83.

Chasing 179 against Kings XI Punjab, Watson and Faf du Plessis made light work of their bowlers in a record 181-run unbeaten stand to seal the chase.