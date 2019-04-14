KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Score Updates: KKR lose Narine after strong start

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, are enjoying a good run in the ongoing edition of IPL, and will be looking to extend this purple patch when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. They have won six of the seven matches they have played thus far, and have a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the second placed team, are on points and will be looking to cut down the runaway lead that CSK have got. However, they come into this match on the back of two defeats, one of which was against CSK themselves in the latter’s home. Andre Russell’s extraordinary form has powered KKR thus far in the season and he has not quite been at a 100 percent fitness off late. The rest of KKR’s batting lineup will be required to provide backup if he is unable to play to his full capacity.