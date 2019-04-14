Toggle Menu
KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Score Updates: KKR lose Narine after strong start

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, KKR vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will look to extend their winning run when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Chris Lynn has got KKR off to a strong start. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings, are enjoying a good run in the ongoing edition of IPL, and will be looking to extend this purple patch when they lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. They have won six of the seven matches they have played thus far, and have a four-point lead at the top of the table.

FULL SCORECARD

Kolkata Knight Riders, the second placed team, are on points and will be looking to cut down the runaway lead that CSK have got. However, they come into this match on the back of two defeats, one of which was against CSK themselves in the latter’s home. Andre Russell’s extraordinary form has powered KKR thus far in the season and he has not quite been at a 100 percent fitness off late. The rest of KKR’s batting lineup will be required to provide backup if he is unable to play to his full capacity.

Live Blog

KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2019 LIVE Score Updates: Follow in Bengali

WICKET!

Narine has not quite got going today and he goes. Santner bowling his first over and his fifth ball is a full delivery that Narine tries to deposit into the stands. He is caught at long-on. 

Lynn smashing away

He is fresh off that bout of his flu of his and has pretty much scored all the runs thus far. KKR are 33/0 and Sunil Narine has contributed just one run to that. 

10 runs off the first two overs

Off which 8 came in the first so a good second over by Shardul Thakur. It has been all Lynn thus far and he crossed 1000 IPL runs in the very first over. 

The players walk out

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine open for KKR, Deepak Chahar starts the CSK attack. Lynn is just a few runs away from reaching 1000 IPL runs. 

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

TOSS

CSK have won the toss and they have elected to bowl first. Dhoni says that Dwayne Bravo is not yet available to play and so CSK are going with the same XI they played last time. Dinesh Karthik says that Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Harry Gurney are all back. 

Dhoni trying to roll his arm

STATS ATTACK

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens. While Chennai are on a rampage with six wins out of seven, including three in a row, the home side's consistency has suddenly taken a beating after two defeats on the trot. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES 

PROBABLE XI: 

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

CSK: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

