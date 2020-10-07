KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings. (Source: File)

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday targeting their third win in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign.

Even though KKR started their campaign with a loss against Mumbai Indians, they bounced back with the help of their bowling attack with two straight wins. Now, after losing to Delhi Capitals, they will aim to beat a resurgent CSK banking on the performances of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, and Rahul Tripathi. The MS Dhoni-led unit, on the other hand, will be seeking to continue their winning run. CSK defeated KXIP in their last match, winning it by 10 wickets.

When will KKR vs CSK take place?

KKR vs CSK is on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

When will KKR vs CSK begin?

KKR vs CSK will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is KKR vs CSK being held?

KKR vs CSK will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast KKR vs CSK?

KKR vs CSK will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of KKR vs CSK?

The live streaming of KKR vs CSK will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

