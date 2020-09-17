Nagarkoti and Mavi back in full rhythm, clocking 140kph-plus: Nitish Rana

U-19 World Cup winning duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are back in full throttle. (File)

Having served long injury lay-offs respectively, the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are back in full throttle, said Kolkata Knight Riders left-handed batsman Nitish Rana.

“Nagarkoti was unfortunate to be injured for two years. He’s back strong. But this time, both of them are back in full rhythm and clocking 140kph-plus consistently. It will be challenging for any batsman. I hope they will do well,” said Rana.

The southpaw is excited to play alongside Eoin Morgan and hopes that he will imbibe some of reigning World Cup-winning skipper’s leadership qualities.

The England limited-overs skipper was bought at the auction for Rs 5.25 crore as he’s set to reunite with the franchise after his stint from 2011-2013.

The 34-year-old will be joining the side after leading England to their maiden World Cup glory in 2019 and Rana, who led Delhi at domestic level, is excited.

“I hope I also have that sort of leadership quality so that it helps in my domestic team and I grow as a player,” Rana said in a media interaction here.

“He is one such rare left-handed batsman who dominates white ball cricket. He’s a World Cup-winning captain of a successful country. I’m looking forward to learning many things from him.”

On the slow pitches in the UAE, a pace-heavy KKR line-up will have limited spin resources in Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rana, who bowls part-time offspin, is also looking forward to get some more overs under his belt this time.

“Bowling is not a new thing to me. I’ve been bowling in domestic cricket. It’s good that spinners will get an advantage here so that I also will get some grip. I’ve improved as a player and a bowler. Hope I get more overs and help the team.”

The left-hander said he does not have a fixed batting slot and is ready to serve the team at any position.

“I will bat as per team demand. I don’t have a fixed batting slot. I’m available to serve the team at any spot.”

KKR will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians here on September 23.

