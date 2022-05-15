KKR CEO consoles players who are sitting out, not involved in selection: Shreyas Iyer backtracks

After a convincing win against Sunrisers Hyderabad that kept Kolkata Knight Riders alive in the competition, Shreyas Iyer offered a clarification. The KKR captain’s comment about the franchise CEO being involved in team selection, made after the previous game, had raised eyebrows.

“And also I want to clarify from the last interview, when I took the CEO’s name (for team selections]), I meant he is there to console the players who are sitting out. It’s never easy for them,” he said at the post-match presentation on Saturday.

Whether it was damage control could be open to interpretation. But after KKR’s previous game, against Mumbai Indians, when Shreyas was asked about the constant chopping and changing, he had said: “The skipper was asked about the constant chopping and changing and he said: “It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL. We discuss with the coaches, CEO is also involved in team selection.”

A 54-run win against Sunrisers took KKR to 12 points from 13 matches. The maximum they can get to is 14 points, which still might take them to the playoffs if other results go their way. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore can make things unassailable for the two-time champions with one more victory each. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are on 12 points each with two more games to play.

Meanwhile, their fifth successive defeat all but derailed Sunrisers’ playoffs march. They have suffered badly from their captain Kane Williamson’s poor form in this IPL. With 208 runs from 12 games at a strike rate of 92.85, this has been a forgettable tournament for the Kiwi. Williamson was asked about this at the post-match presentation and he resorted to gallows humour. “Some consistencies to it… Hit to the fielders, then try to hit big and walk back. It teaches you a lesson, so some learnings for me there,” said the Sunrisers skipper.