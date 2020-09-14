KXIP IPL Team 2020 Players List: Kings XI Punjab full squad, players list

KXIP IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Kings XI are yet to win the IPL title. (Source: KXIP)

KXIP IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are among the two teams who are yet to lay their hands on the elusive Indian Premier League title. A team, always full of promise but fails to deliver, KXIP in their last two seasons started well but lost track as the tournament entered its business end. Over-reliance on certain individuals has proved costly for the side. So far the perennial underachievers have reached the knockout stages twice – in 2008 and 2014, respectively. They even made the final in 2014 but were unable to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With Anil Kumble and Wasim Jaffer in their coaching team and KL Rahul as their captain, the franchisee will be hoping for a turnaround in season 13.

Full squad-

Support Staff –

Team manager: Avinash Vaidya

Director of cricket operations & head coach: Anil Kumble

Assistant coach: Andy Flower

Batting coach: Wasim Jaffer

Bowling coach: Charl Langeveldt

Fielding coach: Jonty Rhodes

Team physio: Andrew Leipus

Assistant physiotherapist: Abhijit Kar

Trainer South Africa: Adrian Le Roux

How are KXIP different this season?

If there is one problem that has continued to persist with KXIP it has been their inconsistency in the IPL. So the task is cut out for Kumble and Co. to sort this problem and ensure that the team performs as a unit and goes deep in the tournament. One noticeable change that KXIP has made to its side is the addition of powerful allrounders in the form of James Neesham and K Gowtham.

Along with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Mandeep Singh, they provide the much-needed depth in the KXIP side, which was lacking earlier. Glenn Maxwell’s presence will also lift the side.

If things fall according to plan then KXIP can be a team that can push for a place in the play-offs.

